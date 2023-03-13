Surprise! Tesla Didn't Kill Silicon Carbide (SiC) Chips After All

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) recently informed its investors that it could improve margins by reducing its usage of SiC chips, a semiconductor base material that runs on the pricey side. While the news created a minor blip in chip stock prices, Nick Rossolillo explains why the buying opportunity didn't last long. Check out the short video to learn what semiconductor investors Jose Najarro, Nicholas Rossolillo, and Billy Duberstein had to say. Also, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.*Stock prices used were the market prices of March 9, 2023. The video was published on March 10, 2023.Continue reading