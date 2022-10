Surprise! This Mining ETF Might Be a Compelling Addition to Your Tech Stock Portfolio

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Semiconductor companies like Nvidia and other technologists have said that Moore's Law is dead -- the prediction originally made nearly 60 years ago that the number of transistors on a chip would double every 18 months to two years. Basically, the computer technology industry has been benefiting from a fast, steady rise in computing power for the same or less cost for decades.This effect has been deflationary for technology and the economy overall. However, if Moore's Law is coming to an end, semiconductors could begin to become inflationary for the global economy. If this comes to pass, a new investing norm could be settling in for tech investors. If inflation indeed starts to hit chip stocks, a metals and mining exchange-traded fund (ETF) might be a surprising way to invest in the continued advance of the tech world. That ETF is iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (NYSEMKT: PICK).