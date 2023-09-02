|
02.09.2023 11:30:00
Surprise! This Potential AI Winner Isn't a Tech Stock.
When most of us think of artificial intelligence (AI) stocks, we think of technology players. By this, I mean companies like Nvidia and Advanced Micro Devices that power AI systems with their chips. Or you may consider Amazon, which uses AI across its own business and offers AI services to its cloud computing customers. And that means if you want to bet on the AI revolution, you might invest in one of these tech giants.They could indeed become AI winners as the technology develops. But they may have to share the spotlight with another company you wouldn't identify as a tech stock. This player isn't a newcomer to AI. In fact, it used AI to develop a billion-dollar product that most of us are familiar with. I'm talking about Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA), maker of a blockbuster coronavirus vaccine. In Boston Consulting Group's list of top AI innovators, Moderna and Tesla are the only nontech companies to make the top six.Moderna is on the road to scoring a big win in the field of AI -- and that could equal victory for investors, too. Let's find out more.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
