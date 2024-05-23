|
23.05.2024 12:45:00
Surprise: Eli Lilly Is Racing Toward Yet Another Blockbuster
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) can't stop grabbing headlines. The pharmaceutical company has made quite a bit of noise over the past few years thanks to notable clinical and regulatory progress. Investors have rewarded the drugmaker accordingly -- Eli Lilly's shares have vastly outperformed the broader market in recent years.But the company is still hungry. Eli Lilly continues to make key breakthroughs, the latest of which could lead to another blockbuster product, to no one's surprise. Let's look at what the big pharma specialist cooked up and what it means for investors.Eli Lilly has long been a leader in the insulin market. It has historically battled Novo Nordisk and Sanofi in this arena. Together, these three pharmaceutical giants dominate the insulin industry. It's critical for all three players to continue to innovate to stay ahead of the curb -- and that's precisely what Eli Lilly is doing. The drugmaker has been developing a once-weekly insulin product called efsitora alfa.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
