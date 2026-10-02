Surrozen's SZN-8141 IND Cleared By FDA For Diabetic Macular Edema

(RTTNews) - Friday, Surrozen (SRZN) said that the FDA has cleared its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for SZN-8141, enabling clinical development of the drug candidate for diabetic macular edema.

Diabetic macular edema (DME) is a diabetes-related eye condition in which fluid accumulates in the macula, causing swelling and potentially impairing central vision. SZN-8141 is an investigational bifunctional Wnt agonist and vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) antagonist antibody being developed as an intravitreal injection for DME.

The candidate will be evaluated in the Phase 1b/2a DUET study, designed to assess its safety, tolerability and early signs of biological and clinical activity in patients with DME.

Surrozen plans to dose the first patient in Q4 2026, with initial data expected in the second half of 2027.

The company said that the FDA clearance also satisfies a criterion for the second milestone payment of Surrozen's March 2025 private placement, which is expected to provide approximately $95.1 million in gross proceeds.

The company intends to use the proceeds to support the development of SZN-8141 and SZN-8143 amid other operating activities.

The second closing is expected around October 20, 2026, subject to certain conditions.

SRZN closed trade at $30, down 6.77%.

In the premarket, shares are up 2% at $30.60.