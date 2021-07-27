|
Surterre Properties Honors Orange County's Family Owned Businesses
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Orange County Business Journal has released the honorary nominees of the 2021 Family Owned Business Awards. As a brokerage founded by local entrepreneurs, Surterre has been focused on supporting the community and its fellow leaders from inception. Cultivating an environment that helps champion business development, Surterre's collective team has played a dynamic role in opening the doors of opportunity for individuals at various stages of their career. Many agents began at Surterre and soon curated groups consisting of family members or partners to strengthen their reach and grow to the next level of their careers.
Surterre Properties is proud to have these family owned business leaders at home within the brokerage:
- Amanda, Pamela, and Jace Horton
- Angela and Max Caliger
- Bill and Kathy Fallon
- Brandon Marchione, Emily Moon and Christina Fazzone
- Brian and Jenn Thomas
- Chris Moreno, Cassie Hammond
- Chris Valli, Sharon Valli, and Craig Valli
- Danielle Snyder Potter, Angeline Snyder, and Michael Snyder
- Doug and Loralie Dunlap
- Ed and Laura Blatchford
- Jacqueline and Bill Thompson
- Jan Langford, Phil Langford and Lara Langford
- Jim Kline and Lex Sarna
- John and Anne Hoover
- Katie Rollins and Matt Spade
- Mele Brobeck and Momi Bartholomew
- Nancy and Mike Campbell
- Rick Langevin and Gia Dalmacio
- Sahar Abtahi & Rod Simpson
- Shala Emdadi and Mark Ravanpak
- Wendy and Lynn Noah
"We value each of our team members and distinguished agents, while celebrating families and groups that have come together to help us bring more clients home,"–Kristine Smith, CMO, Surterre Properties.
About Surterre Properties: Surterre Properties was founded in 2006, offering clients a world-class, full-service real estate solution delivered by accomplished agents who are unwaveringly dedicated to their clients. Today, Surterre Properties encompasses more than 300 top-ranked real estate professionals, 30 staff members and three offices in Dana Point, Laguna Beach, and Newport Beach, as well as agent affiliates around the world. More:SurterreProperties.com
