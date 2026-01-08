NOW Aktie
WKN DE: A113R6 / ISIN: US67011P1003
08.01.2026 17:35:00
Survey: 67% of Gen Z Are Confident in AI Returns Versus Only 50% of Boomers. Here Are 2 AI Stocks to Buy Now and Hold for Decades.
Younger investors and high-income Americans are taking a keen interest in artificial intelligence (AI) as a long-term investment theme. In fact, according to The Motley Fool's 2026 AI Investor Outlook Report, 67% of the Gen Z respondents highlighted their confidence in the ability of AI-powered investments to generate long-term returns, compared with just 50% of baby boomers. Overall, around 62% of respondents claimed confidence in AI's long-term return potential.Image source: Getty Images.With AI being increasingly viewed as a multidecade wealth-generating opportunity rather than just a passing trend, investors can consider holding positions in these two high-quality stocks for decades.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
