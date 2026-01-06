:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
06.01.2026 22:00:00
Survey: 9 in 10 AI Investors Plan to Hold or Buy More AI Stocks in 2026. Here's 1 That Should Be on Every Investor's Radar.
Investors don't always need to be creative or clever to outperform the market. Sometimes the most obvious investment can be the one right in front of your face. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) is one of those stocks as 2026 gets underway.Nvidia stock may no longer provide the same extraordinary gains as shareholders have seen in recent years. Shares rose about 40% in 2025 and have soared by about 860% over the past three years. Yet its business is still thriving. Here's why it's still a good time to buy Nvidia.Image source: The Motley Fool.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Akt
Analysen zu Ai Holdings Corp
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Ai Holdings Corp
|2 845,00
|-0,70%