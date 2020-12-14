Survey: COVID-19 Pandemic Influencing Consumer Healthcare Behavior

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Dec. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- COVID-19 pandemic putting a spotlight on consumers' healthcare behavior, according to a new healthinsurance.com national survey of 1,000 U.S. adults.

healthinsurance.com survey finds a 422% increase in telemedicine usage during COVID-19 pandemic.

HEALTH INSURANCE & COVID-19

The pandemic is not only influencing what kind of health insurance many Americans have, but how they are using healthcare services. 48% say the pandemic has changed the way they use healthcare, with an additional 47% saying they have used telemedicine during the pandemic. That's a 422% increase from the 9% that reported using telemedicine back in March. As open enrollment closes, 38% say have changed their insurance plan. In fact, 20% are increasing their coverage in response to the virus.

Key Takeaways:

38% utilized the open enrollment period to change their health insurance plan

20% increased their health insurance coverage due to COVID-19

24% have or know someone who lost their health insurance during COVID-19

42% don't know what health insurance options are available to them should they become unemployed

48% say COVID-19 has changed the way they use healthcare services

47% have used telemedicine during the pandemic

COVID-19 IMPACT ON FAMILY & HOLIDAYS

While 48% admit the virus has caused tension in their family, 65% still plan to spend Christmas in person with family this year. But there's one thing almost everyone can agree on: 89% are looking forward to saying goodbye to 2020 come December 31st.

Key Takeaways:

48% say COVID-19 has caused tension in their family

65% will spend Christmas in person with their family this year

23% has had a family member request getting tested for COVID-19 before seeing them

78% are not taking a winter vacation this year

60% are not traveling this holiday season

35% will travel by car this holiday season

89% are looking forward to New Year's Eve and saying goodbye to 2020

COSTS

Many Americans are concerned about unexpected medical costs. In fact, 35% are worried about contracting the virus because of treatment costs. An additional 54% say they don't have enough money saved to cover costs if they were to get sick.

Key Takeaways:

35% are you afraid of contracting COVID-19 due to cost of treatment

54% don't have enough money saved to cover medical bills should they contract COVID-19

45% are struggling to pay their monthly bills

VACCINE

A COVID-19 vaccine has been approved, but many are still skeptical about its impact. 56% say they'll still worry about COVID-19 even after the vaccine is made available. Another 52% say it will still be a year or more before life returns to "normal."

Key Takeaways:

56% will still worry about COVID-19 even after a vaccine comes to market

36% think the concern about COVID-19 is over-exaggerated

52% think it will take a year or more for life to return to "normal"

43% think the COVID-19 vaccine should be mandatory for everyone

93% think the COVID-19 vaccine should be free for everyone

For the entire healthinsurance.com December survey results and methodology click here

METHODOLOGY:

The survey of 1,000 Adults was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen from December 4-8, 2020. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied to the overall sample and lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. Margin of Sampling Error: +/- 3.1 percentage points (for full sample)

ABOUT HEALTHINSURANCE.COM:

Healthinsurance.com combines the nation's leading health insurance carriers and advanced technology to offer a suite of private insurance solutions and Medicare plan options. In just a few clicks, our website provides consumers the ability to access powerful online comparison tools and educational resources that enable efficient self-guided navigation of available health insurance and Medicare options. For more information, visit healthinsurance.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-covid-19-pandemic-influencing-consumer-healthcare-behavior-301191637.html

SOURCE healthinsurance.com