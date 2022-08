Survey finds that IT leaders struggle with application modernization

A majority of IT leaders said in a recent survey that they struggle with the process of application modernization, according to a report from Asperitas Consulting.Application modernization, according to Gartner, is the process of migrating legacy systems to new applications or platforms, including the integration of new functionality.The concept has gained popularity due to enterprises’ efforts to scale and innovate faster, and all respondents to the Asperitas survey say that application modernization is in fact critical for their businesses.To read this article in full, please click here