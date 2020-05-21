Survey indicates Hoosiers are very concerned about seeking healthcare, signaling a slow recovery for industry hit hard by COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 8 out of 10 Hoosiers are very concerned about seeking care at a nursing home, hospital or after-hours emergency clinic, and nearly 60% would postpone elective surgery until after the pandemic, according to a recently conducted statewide poll. While more than 40% of Hoosiers would immediately seek life-saving treatment at a hospital emergency department, nearly 50% would hesitate before going, and 8% responded that they would handle their emergency on their own.

The survey of 700 Hoosiers, which was conducted in May by a partnership of healthcare consultants, CVR and Carmichael & Company, assessed COVID-19 awareness and subsequent fears in seeking care among a spectrum of providers ranging from hospitals to physician offices. While fears were higher for nursing homes, hospitals and stand-alone after-hour clinics, one-third surveyed had equally high levels of fear regarding care at pharmacy clinics, free-standing surgery centers and even physician offices.

"Healthcare providers can't assume patients will immediately return to pre-COVID-19 behaviors when it comes to their health," said Julie Carmichael, President of Carmichael & Company. "While a small percentage will, it will take a well-designed and executed comprehensive safety communication strategy to assure existing and new patients. Building patient confidence is not only important from a business perspective, but it is critical for the long-term health of Indiana communities."

"The survey confirmed that implementing both safe-practice communications and behaviors within the care environment are important," said Kevin Flynn, President and CEO of CVR, an Indianapolis-based marketing firm. "Hoosiers want to hear and see proof about safe practices. This goes beyond just posting safe COVID-19 policies on the front door of offices."

In the full report, respondents provided guidance into ideal communication channels, preferred trusted spokespersons and favored safety priorities, including length of time spent in waiting rooms.

