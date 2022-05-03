Survey: Nearly Half of Americans Prioritize Mental Health with Daily "Mindful Moments"

Moms Have Greatest Need, But Are Least Able to Take Breaks, Parade Media and Cleveland Clinic Survey Shows

NEW YORK, May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans are discovering new ways to prioritize and boost their mental health. According to a new 2022 Healthy Now survey commissioned by Parade Media and Cleveland Clinic, 46 percent of Americans have been able to maintain or improve their mental health by taking multiple 5- to 10-minute breaks throughout the day for activities that relieve stress, depression, and/or anxiety.

Americans are finding these "moments" more effective than more extended periods of mental health-boosting activities. In fact, seven out of 10 Americans (70 percent) believe that several shorter breaks were more beneficial for their mental wellbeing than one 30- to 60-minute break.

"Our survey suggests that just a few minutes of time set aside each day to rejuvenate can make a real difference," says Lisa Delaney, Parade Media's SVP/Chief Content Officer. Get the full press release and survey results at parademediagroup.com/HealthyNow.

Mothers Struggling Most

Respondents who rarely or never engage in activities that support their mental health cited being too busy (34 percent) and being a caregiver (36 percent), while 24 percent say they simply don't know how.

The survey indicates that one in three mothers (32 percent) never or rarely spend time improving or maintaining their mental/emotional health. 43 percent of mothers rate their mental health as average or low, compared to 26 percent of fathers. Similarly, 17 percent of mothers report their mental health as "excellent," compared to 33 percent of fathers.

#MindKind for Mental Health Awareness Month

To raise awareness, Parade Media and Cleveland Clinic are urging people to take the #MindKind15 Challenge. During the month of May, influencers and celebrities are encouraging people to set aside 15 minutes a day to be "MindKind" by engaging in activities that leave them feeling rejuvenated.

"Simply taking a 5-minute walk offers both exercise and time outside to clear your head and recharge," Kia-Rai Prewitt, Ph.D., a psychologist with Cleveland Clinic's Center for Adult Behavioral Health.

