02.08.2021 17:58:00

Survey reveals the most expensive summer destinations in New York

NEW YORK, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- East Hampton is the most expensive summer destination in New York State, according to a survey conducted by NewYorkHotels.org

The survey compared 20 popular destinations in the Empire State based on cost of lodging during the month of August 2021. Only hotels that are rated at least 3 stars and are located close to the beach or city center have been considered.

At an average rate of $432 for the cheapest available double room, East Hampton is leading the ranking. Only a few dollars less expensive are Montauk and Southampton, both also part of the Hamptons.

Saratoga Springs is the priciest destination outside of Long Island, at a rate of $285 for the most affordable double room. At an average of only $105 per night, Plattsburg is the least expensive destination in the state.

In New York City, travelers will have to spend on average $115 per night—that's about 20% lower compared to 2018 and 2019. In most other destinations, the average rates have increased significantly, in the Hamptons they are by about 30% more expensive compared to 2018.

The following table shows the 10 most expensive summer destinations in New York State. The prices shown reflect the average rate for each destination's cheapest available double room (minimum 3-star hotel) for the period spanning August 1–31, 2021

  • East Hampton$432
  • Montauk$421
  • Southampton$419
  • Greenport$323
  • Shelter Island$305
  • Saratoga Springs$285
  • Cooperstown$206
  • Ithaca$194
  • Lake George$166
  • Geneva$162

    • For the full results of the survey, check: https://www.newyorkhotels.org/press/nystate2021.html

    Press Contact: Charlotte Smith, charlotte@cheaphotels.org, +1-805-308-9660 (for all questions related to survey, please send email)

    Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survey-reveals-the-most-expensive-summer-destinations-in-new-york-301346176.html

    SOURCE NewYorkHotels.org

