Ai Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0MML3 / ISIN: JP3105090009
|
29.01.2026 20:17:00
Survey Shocker: Most Americans Say an AI Stock Crash Won't Hurt Their Finances
The Motley Fool surveyed 2,600 American adults via Pollfish between Nov. 3 and Nov. 18, 2025, to better understand investment sentiment toward artificial intelligence (AI). The big-picture takeaway is reassuring, given the warnings about an AI bubble. However, there is a troubling story to tell when you dig a little deeper into the statistics. Here's one important takeaway for all investors.Roughly 60% of those surveyed aren't concerned about the effect an AI slump would have on their finances. What's interesting is that this figure includes investors who own AI stocks and those who don't. When you look at only AI investors, nearly 55% say an AI stock drawdown would, in fact, affect their finances.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
