NEW YORK , April 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As it celebrates its second anniversary, SurvivorNet's unique streaming television network, SurvivorNetTV, is thriving as the country's only TV network focused on providing important information, resources and inspiring storytelling to cancer survivors and their loved ones.

SurvivorNetTV, The Only Streaming TV Network Devoted To Cancer, Celebrates A Remarkably Successful Two Years On Air

The rapid growth of SurvivorNetTV (SNTV), a free, ad-supported linear and on demand streaming network, is a sign of how highly engaged cancer patients and their loved ones are with disease-related content during the present-day revolution in cancer care, as more and more serious cancers are managed as treatable chronic diseases.

Getting to know SurvivorNetTV:

— Sixteen million people have watched SNTV since launch.

— SNTV has 1.5 million active users per month watching online and over dozens of streaming platforms.

— SNTV is available 24/7 at SurvivorNet.com/SNTV and via our SurvivorNetTV app, which can be found on all major platforms and devices including Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon, Roku, Samsung and more.

SNTV presently offers a robust 24-hour programing slate that includes original docuseries, important interviews with the country's leading cancer doctors and researchers, inspiring survivor stories, and premium entertainment programming that focuses on the brave struggles of cancer survivors.

"We're incredibly touched by the response to SNTV's programming from cancer survivors and their families who tell us they felt a little better after watching the channel," says Steve Alperin, SurvivorNet CEO. "We're reaching millions of patients, which is far and away the most important thing. We're also grateful to our creative partners and our ad partners who took a chance on the simple idea of providing hope through story. And the channel is just getting started."

SNTV's premium programming includes three-time Oscar-nominated actress Laura Linney's critically acclaimed drama series The Big C. The show is available for free in its entirety. The Big C, for which Linney won a Golden Globe, follows her character's courageous battle with stage IV melanoma and elegantly uses humor to deal with the challenges of family, relationship, and illness.

This year, SNTV has also been proud to broadcast its 36-episode original series Love, Kam, featuring 22-year-old social media influencer Kam Schalk's inspiring cancer journey as she battles (and beats) stage IV Hodgkin lymphoma. Kam's compelling story has been one of many uplifting cancer journeys SurvivorNetTV has documented as it offers new hope to survivors and their loved ones during what's probably the most promising era in cancer care in the last 50 years.

Much more exciting premium programming, including new original docuseries with inspiring survivors and the world's top doctors and researchers, is coming this spring, summer and beyond.

You can find SurvivorNetTV on SurvivorNet.com/SNTV or on more than a dozen different streaming platforms.

About SurvivorNet

SurvivorNet is the country's leading platform for cancer information, serving 2.5-milion people per month who are looking for help making better decisions about their care. The platform was built in collaboration with leading comprehensive cancer centers and features top physicians delivering highly detailed information for specific cancers. SurvivorNet also has produced thousands of stories, intended to provide hope and inspiration for patients.

Steve Alperin is the founder and CEO of SurvivorNet.

About SurvivorNet (SNTV)

SurvivorNetTV is the first and only streaming network for America's 18 million cancer survivors. The channel's award-winning programming schedule is seen by millions of patients and their caregivers.

Joe Stevens is the Executive Producer of SNTV and Andrew Stevens is the Executive in Charge of Production.

Contacts:

For publicity: business@survivornet.com

For sales & partnership:Paul.McKenna@survivornet.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/survivornettv-the-only-streaming-tv-network-devoted-to-cancer-celebrates-a-remarkably-successful-two-years-on-air-301533627.html

SOURCE SurvivorNet