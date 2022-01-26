Susan Davis International Launches 2022 Military Events/Observances Calendar

WASHINGTON, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Public relations firm Susan Davis International (SDI) has provided a new comprehensive, interactive calendar of military events and observances for 2022. The successful launch of last year's calendar benefitted professional communicators, event organizers, media and advocates who support service members and veterans, as well as their families and caregivers. The 40-year-old firm has three decades of special expertise with military and veterans' affairs.

"When we launched this calendar last year, we heard from clients, allies, and friends about what a valuable resource it is," said Susan Ann Davis, Chairman of Susan Davis International. "We look forward to continuing this calendar in 2022 and providing a trusted resource for anyone working to support or communicate about those who serve our nation and their families."

SDI's military calendar highlights observances, special events, and historic moments in military history. Each event included is linked to additional information. Organizations may request that additional observances be included in regular updates of the calendar.

SDI has worked with the Department of Defense, Department of Veterans Affairs, corporations and national nonprofits including the Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve, Military Women's Memorial, Marine Corps Heritage Foundation, Army Historical Foundation, Elizabeth Dole Foundation, USO, The Independence Fund, and Homes for Our Troops, among others. The firm's military support is also personal as a number of SDI staff are veterans or proud military family members.

For more information, please visit https://www.susandavis.com/military-events-calendar/.

About Susan Davis International

Susan Davis International is a woman-owned small business and full-service international public affairs and strategic communications agency headquartered in Washington, D.C. SDI has a four-decade history of producing award-winning stakeholder outreach campaigns and special events worldwide and been named one of the "Top 5 Public Affairs Agencies" in the country. SDI serves a rich range of clients, from U.S. government agencies and foreign governments, to multinational corporations and trade associations, to small businesses and nonprofits. SDI is a Founding Partner of IPREX, a $420 million global agency network with 1,800 staff and 110 offices worldwide that work across the spectrum of industries and practice disciplines. To learn more about SDI, visit www.susandavis.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/susan-davis-international-launches-2022-military-eventsobservances-calendar-301468683.html

SOURCE Susan Davis International