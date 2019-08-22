SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan K. Thie, CPA, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who for her outstanding contributions in the field of accounting as a Certified Public Accountant at Nelson & Nelson Certified Public Accountants LLP.

Established in 1923, Nelson & Nelson CPA's is South Dakota's oldest homegrown Certified Public Accountant firm. On account of having ninety-five years of service, the firm is one of the most trusted accounting offices in the Midwest. They offer bookkeeping, tax advice, payroll service, retirement planning, tax planning, estate and trust accounting, and individual and business tax return services.

Ms. Thie started her career as a part-time Office Manager in 1986 while employed as part-time Staff at an accounting firm. Over the upcoming years, she worked as a Data Processing Coordinator, Student Services Secretary, and Sales Tax Auditor.

In 1985, Ms. Thie earned a B.A. in Interdepartmental Major Math, Music, and Business Administration from Augustana College. In 1998, she completed an Accounting program at Augustana College, becoming a CPA. On account of her academic achievements, her father, Kermit Black, hired her as a CPA. By 2002, she established her own business, remaining open for two years. She moved on, working in higher education for fourteen years as a Business Operations Accountant and Controller.

In recognition of professional affiliations, Ms. Thie is a former member of NACUBO and CACUBO, and a current member of the SD CPA Society. An active member in her community, she is charitable to several organizations such as the Children on Indian Reservations and Volunteers for America.

When Ms. Thie is not at work, she enjoys reading, hiking and spending time with her grandchildren.

Ms. Thie would like to dedicate this esteemed recognition to her father, Kermit Black, CPA, and her daughter, Erica Bjerrum, CPA.

For more information please visit http://www.nelsoncpas.com/meet_our_team.php.

