Susan O'Meara joins New Fed Mortgage as Assistant Vice President

DANVERS, Mass., Feb. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Susan O'Meara comes to New Fed Mortgage with a long running mortgage career spanning back twenty five plus years. She was most recently the Assistant Vice President of Closing/Funding at Berkshire Bank. Prior to working at Berkshire Bank, Susan was the Post Closing Manager for Loan Depot, formerly known as Mortgage Master.

Susan has worked in various areas within the mortgage industry and has a strong track record of streamlining business processes and procedures. Susan applies her vast years of management experience and industry know-how to further enhance the overall client experience.

Susan resides in the suburbs just south of Boston. Her hobbies include spending time with family and friends. She also enjoys reading, writing, movies and being the favorite Aunt to her nieces and nephews.

President and CEO Brian D'Amico of New Fed Mortgage commented "We are thrilled to welcome Susan to our company. Her vast professional experience in the mortgage industry will certainly enhance our team to grow further with her knowledge and work ethic".

New Fed Mortgage, locally based in Massachusetts has specialized in residential lending since 2001 is an approved Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac Seller Servicer Lender. Licensed in 11 states, the company offers a multitude of mortgage programs including Conventional, FHA, VA, USDA, Jumbo, Mass Housing, and New Hampshire Housing along with a vast array of portfolio products.

To contact Susan she can be reached at someara@newfed.com or 781-241-1200 or at the New Fed website https://www.newfed.com

