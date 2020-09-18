SUSE Delivers Third Quarter Expansion Amid Global Pandemic

- Global growth highlighted by 81% leap in cloud ACV bookings, 35% increase in high-value customer deals, and strong growth in North America and Asia Pacific and Japan

- Organic growth complemented by the planned acquisition of Rancher Labs

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SUSE®, the world's largest independent open source company, today announced financial results* and highlights from the third quarter of its fiscal year 2020 ended July 31.

SUSE's Q3 revenue increased 14% year over year amid the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy this quarter. Cloud ACV (Annual Contract Value) bookings continued to flourish with 81% growth, marking 14 consecutive quarters of year over year cloud ACV increase.

Other Q3 business highlights include:

Larger deal sizes – 35% increase year to date in customer deals worth more than $1 million .

– 35% increase year to date in customer deals worth more than . Increased demand for enterprise Linux to run SAP workloads – 50% jump in ACV bookings year over year for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications.

– 50% jump in ACV bookings year over year for SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications. Significant growth in North America and Asia Pacific and Japan – 25% and 21% increases, respectively, in ACV bookings year over year.

Noteworthy new customer wins in the quarter include Dell EMC and global measurement and automation technology provider Endress+Hauser.

"As the world works through the challenges of the current pandemic, SUSE continues to deliver value as a partner, community member and provider of transformational technology solutions," said Melissa Di Donato, SUSE CEO. "Our ongoing growth reflects our dedication to customer satisfaction as well as SUSE's strong business model and resilience as a company. And we aren't stopping here as we plan to further accelerate our growth trajectory with the announcement of a definitive agreement to acquire Rancher Labs, which will significantly expand our portfolio and share in the Kubernetes market."

SUSE also strengthened its leadership team in Q3 with executive appointments to support the company's key growth objectives, including Chief Financial Officer Andy Myers and Chief Growth Officer Michael A. Riley, along with regional sales leads Jeff Lattomus, president, North America, and Phillip Miltiades, president, Asia Pacific and Japan.

To further accelerate its power to innovate, SUSE opened a new engineering and innovation center in Sofia, Bulgaria, joining major SUSE development sites in Germany, Czechia, India and the United States.

About SUSE

SUSE, the world's largest independent open source company, provides unparalleled customer choice and powers digital transformation for the enterprise by simplifying, modernizing and accelerating traditional, cloud and edge solutions. SUSE collaborates with partners, communities and customers to deliver and support solutions that enable mission-critical business outcomes. SUSE's container and cloud platforms, software-defined infrastructure, artificial intelligence and edge computing solutions allow customers to create, deploy and manage workloads anywhere – on premises, multi-cloud and edge. For more information, visit www.suse.com.

*Unaudited results (non IFRS at budget exchange).

Copyright 2020 SUSE LLC. All rights reserved. SUSE and the SUSE logo are registered trademarks of SUSE LLC in the United States and other countries. All third-party trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1276732/SUSE_Financial_Highlights_Q3FY20.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/224623/suse_logo.jpg