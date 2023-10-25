Susquehanna University Partners with Uwill to Increase Student Mental Health Support

Pennsylvania school provides immediacy and diversity with new offering

NATICK, Mass., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Susquehanna University, today, announced a new partnership with Uwill, the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students, to enhance and expand the college's existing counseling offering. Susquehanna adds this teletherapy solution in order to meet increased student demand for counseling. Uwill's proprietary technology facilitates immediate appointments with licensed mental health counselors based on student needs and preferences, and a 24/7/365 crisis solution.

"Uwill provides our students with immediate service and ease of access so that they feel supported as they navigate the stressors of being a college student," said Gina Bavero, Assistant Director of Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) at Susquehanna University. "We greatly appreciate the peace of mind knowing Uwill is providing care if and when our students need it."

Recent survey data shows 79% of surveyed students reported experiencing moderate or high stress levels within the last 30 days. Additionally, while 42% of college students have expressed the need for help with mental health difficulties in the last year, more than 60% of these students have never received counseling or therapy.

"The mental health epidemic continues to grow and it is critical we provide college students support that they can trust," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "We are honored to be providing students with mental health support that meets their specific needs, background, and lifestyle."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners with students from all 50 states at institutions including Morgan State University, Union College, and Western Michigan University.

About Uwill

Uwill is the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to expand and enhance a college's mental health offerings, Uwill partners with 200 institutions including Babson College, University of Michigan, Columbus State Community College, and University of Maryland, College Park. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA and the Online Learning Consortium. For more information, visit uwill.com.

