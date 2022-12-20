|
20.12.2022 07:00:57
Sustainability at Implenia reflected in new ESG ratings
|
Implenia AG
/ Key word(s): Rating/ESG
AAA in MSCI ESG ratings confirms Implenias position as industry leader on environmental, social and governance matters | Real Estate Products wins Circular Globe Label
Glattpark (Opfikon), 20 December 2022 MSCI ESG Research has once again awarded Implenia its AAA ESG Rating. This confirms Implenias position as industry leader in the field of environment, social and governance matters. In 2021, Implenia became the first company in the MSCI Construction & Engineering Index to receive the highest possible rating. MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, assessment and analysis relating to the ESG-related activities of thousands of companies around the world.
THE USE BY IMPLENIA OF ANY MSCI ESG RESEARCH LLC OR ITS AFFILIATES (MSCI) DATA, AND THE USE OF MSCI LOGOS, TRADEMARKS, SERVICE MARKS OR INDEX NAMES HEREIN, DO NOT CONSTITUTE A SPONSORSHIP, ENDORSEMENT, RECOMMENDATION, OR PROMOTION OF IMPLENIA BY MSCI. MSCI SERVICES AND DATA ARE THE PROPERTY OF MSCI OR ITS INFORMATION PROVIDERS, AND ARE PROVIDED AS-IS AND WITHOUT WARRANTY. MSCI NAMES AND LOGOS ARE TRADEMARKS OR SERVICE MARKS OF MSCI.
Contact for media:
Contact for Investors and Analysts:
Agenda:
As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,700 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Implenia AG
|Industriestrasse 24
|8305 Dietlikon
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 58 474 74 74
|E-mail:
|info@implenia.com
|Internet:
|www.implenia.com
|ISIN:
|CH0023868554
|Valor:
|A0JEGJ
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1517063
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1517063 20.12.2022 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Implenia AGmehr Nachrichten
|
20.12.22
|Neue ESG-Ratings würdigen Nachhaltigkeit bei Implenia (EQS Group)
|
20.12.22
|Sustainability at Implenia reflected in new ESG ratings (EQS Group)
|
06.12.22
|Implenia gewinnt grosses, komplexes Infrastrukturprojekt in Deutschland (EQS Group)
|
06.12.22
|Implenia wins large, complex infrastructure project in Germany (EQS Group)
|
23.11.22
|Implenia signs cooperation agreement with Deutsche Asset One and Union Investment for project developments in German residential real estate market (EQS Group)
|
23.11.22
|Implenia schliesst Kooperationsvertrag mit Deutsche Asset One und Union Investment für Projektentwicklungen im deutschen Wohnimmobilienmarkt (EQS Group)
|
11.11.22
|Implenia verlängert syndizierten Kreditvertrag und stellt langfristige Finanzierung sicher (EQS Group)
|
11.11.22
|Implenia extends syndicated loan agreement and secures long-term financing (EQS Group)