Sustainability at Implenia reflected in new ESG ratings

AAA in MSCI ESG ratings confirms Implenias position as industry leader on environmental, social and governance matters | Real Estate Products wins Circular Globe Label Glattpark (Opfikon), 20 December 2022 MSCI ESG Research has once again awarded Implenia its AAA ESG Rating. This confirms Implenias position as industry leader in the field of environment, social and governance matters. In 2021, Implenia became the first company in the MSCI Construction & Engineering Index to receive the highest possible rating. MSCI ESG Research provides in-depth research, assessment and analysis relating to the ESG-related activities of thousands of companies around the world.



Winning MSCIs AAA rating for ESG again is further vindication of all our different sustainability efforts, says André Wyss, CEO. As a leading construction and real estate services company, our goal is to help shape our industrys approach to sustainability. With our twelve ambitious sustainability targets for 2025, we have set our own clear guidelines for implementation.



As well as this award for the Group as a whole, the Real Estate Products business unit has received the Circular Globe label a first for the real estate sector. The development of standardised real estate products based on circular economy principals was given the Advanced label by rating agency SQS. This is a significant improvement for the new business unit compared with last years pilot assessment. The label is valid until 2025 and covers the entire range of Real Estate Products services.



1 March 2023: Media and analysts conference on the 2022 full-year results

28 March 2023: Annual General Meeting

As Switzerlands leading construction and real estate service provider, Implenia develops and builds homes, workplaces and infrastructure for future generations in Switzerland and Germany. It also offers tunnelling and related infrastructure projects in further markets. Formed in 2006, the company can look back on around 150 years of construction tradition. The company brings together the know-how of its highly skilled development, planning and execution units under the umbrella of an integrated leading multinational construction and real estate service provider. With its broad offering and the expertise of its specialists, the Group realises large, complex projects and provides client-centric support across the entire life cycle of a building or structure. It focuses on client needs and on striking a sustainable balance between commercial success and social and environmental responsibility. Implenia, with its headquarters in Opfikon near Zurich, employs more than 7,700 people across Europe and posted revenue of CHF 3.8 billion in 2021. The company is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (IMPN, CH0023868554). More information can be found at implenia.com.

