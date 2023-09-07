Sustainability Report 2022: Building a Future-Fit, Resilient Interplex

Interconnect manufacturer achieves EcoVadis platinum sustainability rating for the second year in a row

SINGAPORE, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialist in advanced design and manufacturing of customized connectors and high precision product solutions, Interplex has released its Sustainability Report 2022 . Key highlights of the report include energy-efficient LED lighting and the reduction of single-use plastic.

The report details the company's progress toward its environmental, social, and governance (ESG) ambitions, commitments, and targets. Interplex once again earns the EcoVadis platinum rating, placing it among the top 1% of the companies assessed. Interplex has also been recognized at the Asia Sustainability Reporting Awards 2022.

"Our commitment is to maintain our position as a leader in interconnect solutions by embedding sustainability in everything we do," says Interplex Group Chief Executive Officer, Alessandro Perrotta. "In 2022, we revitalized our sustainability approach to focus on six strategic pillars that prioritize driving innovation, quality excellence, environmental stewardship, people excellence, sustainable procurement, and good governance."

"At Interplex, our sustainability strategy is focused on delivering measurable positive value for our stakeholders," adds Interplex Chief Sustainability Officer Nantha Kumar Chandran. "This positive value is achieved by adopting measures that emphasize minimizing our environmental impact."

By the end of 2022, 89% of the company's manufacturing facilities had obtained ISO 14001:2015 certification for environmental management systems. In addition, the company switched to energy-efficient LED lighting in 97% of its facilities. Since 2019, Interplex has lowered its overall CO₂ intensity by 9.7%. By reducing single-use plastic the company has eliminated approximately 2.15 tons of plastic waste every year: an improvement of 85%.

As a WASH Pledge signatory, Interplex remains committed to implementing and supporting access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene. Its drive to conserve water has resulted in a 43% reduction in water usage from the 2019 base year, maintaining its CDP Water B rating.

The health and safety of employees and contractors remain a top priority for Interplex. In FY2022, the company reduced injury incidents by 23% compared to FY2021. During the same period, 42.9% of our locations had zero injuries.

In the pursuit of long-term, sustainable business growth, Interplex believes that adopting a principles-based approach and adhering to high standards of ethics and integrity are fundamental. The company's code of conduct along with supporting policies and measures continues to guide its actions within its operations and how it interacts with customers, suppliers, business partners, and all stakeholders.

You are invited to read the full report here .

About Interplex

Interplex, a world leader in designing and manufacturing customized interconnect and high precision mechanical products solutions, is a go-to-source to solve complex design challenges for the mobility, medical and datacom markets. We create value by helping our customers reduce their Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) and achieve this by leveraging our unique multidisciplinary skill set from both electro-mechanical and mechanical disciplines. Headquartered in Singapore, Interplex has more than 11,000 employees across 33 sites and 13 countries and 9 main R&D Centers where all its activities are conducted in a socially responsible way, with minimal impact on the environment. Learn more at www.interplex.com

