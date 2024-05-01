Feintool plays a shaping role in the transition to the low-carbon economy. The Group supports systematic development of young talent and leadership, develops innovative products to advance the green energy mega-trend, and works to reduce its internal ecological footprint. The latest Sustainability Report, covering financial year 2023, details the related initiatives. Furthermore, an ESG assessment performed by Morningstar Sustainalytics yielded the favorable result of "Low Risk.”

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We supply the automotive industry as well as high-end industrial manufacturers. Our portfolio includes precision parts for rotors and stators in electric vehicles and wind turbines.

Feintool once again proved its innovative aptitude in 2023 by increasing its share of sales related to carbon-friendly applications to above 60 percent. Fostering sustainable growth without neglecting established markets is also reflected in the fortification of Feintool’s governance policy. Dr. Marcus Bollig is newly responsible for sustainability on the Board of Directors. Additionally, an ESG component will be incorporated into management remuneration starting this year. In line with new legally mandated due diligence obligations, Feintool assessed the potential social and ecological risks in the upstream and downstream value chains for steel in 2023. Steel is by far the most important material, or primary product, for the parts business of the Feintool Group. This raw material is therefore the risk assessment’s predominant factor.

Environmental action at Feintool includes the company’s self-imposed goal of halving greenhouse gas emissions stemming from internal operations (Scopes 1 and 2) by 2030. In 2023, the Group reduced carbon emissions by 23 percent compared with the benchmark year of 2019. Targeted measures on all three continents and the procurement of additional green power in Japan made strides toward this goal in the reporting year. These actions reduced annual energy consumption by around 4 700 MWh and carbon emissions by 1 400 tCO2e. The proportion of electricity procured from renewable energy sources is now 40 percent. Analysis of greenhouse gas emissions along the supply chains (Scope 3), particularly for steel, is not yet complete.

Contributing to the circular economy

Feintool achieved remarkable results in recycling in 2023. One hundred percent of metal production waste and more than 90 percent of hazardous waste were recycled. This is an excellent result bearing in mind the complexity of our waste streams. Each type of waste requires its own specific recycling method. Comprehensive waste management practices at Feintool have led to a very high recycling rate of 99 percent.

Much activity surrounding employee affairs occurred in 2023. For example, the FEINtalent development program successfully concluded its first year. Feintool also established a new professional development program for managers. The reporting year furthermore saw the launch of the "Details matter. I matter.” campaign, which spotlights the strengths of each individual employee.

Please find the full Feintool Sustainability Report 2023 on the website https://www.feintool.com/company/sustainability/. It is in line with the current international standards of the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI).

About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for green energy generation, storage, and usage.

Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.

Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 17 production sites, 3,200 employees and over 100 vocational trainees in Europe, the USA, China, Japan and – as of 2025 – India. In 2023, turnover amounted to 848 million Swiss francs. Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

