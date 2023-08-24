|
Sustainable Alternatives to Your Favorite Foundation Pieces
Shop Minimalist Designs with Endless Versatility
BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pact, a leading brand in sustainable fashion, is encouraging shoppers to think twice about their go-to styles with the recent launch of the Foundations Edit: a thoughtfully-curated collection of organic cotton pieces that are timeless, versatile, and—most importantly—sustainable.
"We were inspired by the ever-present need for elevated, daily outfitting essentials that you come back to time and time again," says Taylor Macrae, Director of Product at Pact. "So we created a collection of pieces that are classic and not trend-focused—your forever wardrobe."
This "forever wardrobe" features styles for women and men, including Pact's best-selling Softspun tees, classic sweaters, woven bottoms, and sustainable alternatives to athleisure. Following suit with everything Pact makes, each style in the Foundations Edit is certified organic, fair trade, and carbon-neutral.
To browse Earth's Favorite™ capsule wardrobe, visit wearpact.com
ABOUT PACT
When Pact started in 2009, fair trade and organic cotton clothing were few and far between. But the Pact team had a vision: to change the clothing industry for good. By sourcing premium Organic Cotton, partnering with Fair Trade Factories, and offsetting Carbon Emissions, Pact found a way to create sustainable alternatives to your favorites—without compromising on comfort or style. To learn more, visit wearpact.com or follow @pact on Instagram
