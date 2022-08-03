Sustainable Footwear Brand LANE EIGHT Aims To Achieve Global Net Zero Carbon Footprint By 2030

NEW YORK, Aug. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LANE EIGHT, the disruptive performance footwear brand known for designing versatile, sustainable and planet-conscious activewear is continuing to further their commitment to minimizing the brand's impact on the planet by partnering with Carbonfact to achieve a true assessment of their carbon footprint as part of their journey to Net Zero.

Developed by prioritizing both performance and sustainability, LANE EIGHT footwear is crafted with natural materials such as eucalyptus ( Tencel ) and algae ( BLOOM ), and recycled materials or the best available alternatives to combat the usual impact material extraction and processing has for a pair of shoes.

As a part of this mission, the brand has partnered with Carbonfact, a company dedicated to decarbonizing the fashion industry by assessing the environmental impact of products, regularly measuring their carbon impact, and sharing their progress with all industries and communities to encourage them to do the same.

"Carbonfact's methodology follows the 'Product Environmental Footprint Pilots' developed by the European commission. We aim to be a part of developing comprehensive standards for the sportswear industry," says LANE EIGHT Co-Founder Josh Shorrock. "While we recognize that it is virtually impossible today to create a performance shoe that is carbon neutral, we strive to continually reduce our footprint until we arrive at a global net zero."

Working together with Carbonfact, the brand has calculated the carbon footprint of their Trainer AD 1 and the HIIT Trainer sneakers. These calculations took into account materials, production, logistics, product usage, and product disposal at end-of-life. Results showed that LANE EIGHT shoes have a reduced carbon footprint of between 28-38% lower than comparable footwear.

LANE EIGHT will also feature this information on each product page of their website in an effort to keep their customers informed that they're making a planet-conscious purchase.

"Our goal as a brand has always been to create a shoe that is not only easily accessible to an everyday consumer but also disrupts the current industry's standards for what is deemed eco-conscious," says James Shorrock, LANE EIGHT Co-Founder. "We are constantly striving to push our standards and develop innovations that ensure that we provide a quality product while utilizing innovative processes to lower our impact as much as possible."

Packaging is also taken into consideration, with the brand utilizing post-consumer recycled paper for packaging and decreasing the amount of packaging used by removing non-essential packing materials. Additionally, the brand has introduced water-soluble and biodegradable shipping bags produced by Invisible Co. to further lower their impact.

LANE EIGHT hopes to continue to use these learnings to further reduce the emissions of their products by translating the results of these assessments into tangible actions that bring them closer to Net Zero.

SOURCE LANE EIGHT