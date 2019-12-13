Sustainable Hospitality Brand Launches in Wynwood

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Dec. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucky Shepherd announces the launch of its Shepherd Eco sustainable hospitality brand with a flagship location in Wynwood, Miami. The project, developed by Shepherd Atma and Hoar Program Management (HPM), with Touzet Studio as architect and Gensler as interior design, is slated to open late 2022.

Shepherd Eco offers extraordinary, one-of-a-kind experiences - thoughtfully designed and curated to withstand the test of time. The brand finds its roots in the deeply intertwined concepts of sustainability and humanity - the dual heartbeats that drive these Eco-systems - thriving, dynamic communities weaving residents, guests, locals, and nature into a rich, fulfilling experience.

Eco's sustainability ethos is honored through strategies for reducing plastic and water usage, and resiliency elements are located where they can be visible to the public, highlighting their growing importance. Hydroponic farming is found on the rooftops, fueled by rainwater collection systems, as well as throughout the interiors of the hotel and residential buildings.

Each Shepherd Eco community embraces the unique story line of its locale and, in Wynwood, that wouldn't be possible without art. Here, art has been entwined in a myriad of forms - film, fashion, music, architecture, and, of course, the visual arts. Shepherd has engaged gallerist Sundaram Tagore to curate an immersive experience - sparking conversation through artists known and unknown.

"This project is special for us in many ways," says Shepherd co-Founder and CEO Christine Menedis. "In addition to launching a new brand that we're passionate about, Miami is our home. It's a city on the ascent, where the energy is palpable and the people are inspiring. We're thrilled to be a part of building this community."

The crypto-friendly, LEED-certified Shepherd Eco Wynwood will feature a 150-key hotel, up to 48 private residences featuring Eco's sustainable flex design, a private outdoor residential amenity deck with a tree house, an iconic floating glass spa and wellness center, locally inspired wellness activities, an art gallery with seasonal exhibitions, an indoor / outdoor event space, a rooftop pool and bar, a street-level speakeasy, and the brand's signature farm-to-table culinary experience, Shepherd Farms. Of special note is a garden paseo that flows from 26th Street to 27th Street, including muralled art walls, a sloped lawn for viewing evening outdoor movies and concerts, and a lush canopied seating area to enjoy a beautiful Miami afternoon.

Lucky Shepherd is uniquely positioned within the industry, having both commercial real estate and artificial intelligence companies within its portfolio. As Menedis explains, "We can discreetly and seamlessly integrate technology throughout the design of our communities - from the buildings themselves to the customized, ephemeral resident experience. Our companion AI, Zoe, is infused into each of our Shepherd Eco communities."

Of note, Shepherd Eco encourages the broader community to take ownership of its properties - literally. The brand reserves a portion of each capital stack for qualified investors to partake. The mantra is simple: Love your community? Invest in it. The response has been overwhelming. "Clearly, we've tapped into a desire for alternative investments that align with people's values," says Naveen Trehan, co-Founder and Chairman. "We realized that the very people we were designing this hospitality brand for were searching for ways to bring this core sustainability ethos into their portfolios. Each investor is an ambassador for our shared vision. Frankly, I can't think of a better way to build brand loyalty and do a little good in the process."

About Shepherd

Co-founded by Christine Menedis and Naveen Trehan, the Lucky Shepherd family of companies offer investors strategic entry points into solid growth markets – integrating technology and real estate development, while crafting unique operational brands that push their respective industries forward. Shepherd Atma, the group's design and development division, has made an early name for itself as an innovator by disrupting traditional notions of what buildings must be and crafting spaces that can meet the needs of today's changing demographics and transition over time – providing long-term security and value for its investors.

Among its many differentiators, Shepherd sits at the leading edge of the crypto-securities space, tokenizing its entire commercial real estate portfolio. The company integrates holistic wellness throughout each of its developments, from farm-to-table culinary, on-site greenhouses and hydroponic farming to proprietary wellness offerings and fitness classes crafted specifically for each sector. Most importantly, Shepherd has a steadfast focus on bringing joy into the lives of residents and their communities across the United States. For more information, visit liveShepherd.com.

