Sustainable Projects Group Acquires Sustainable Toy Brand

FISHERS, Indiana, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sustainable Projects Group (OTCQB: SPGX) (SPGX), has acquired 100% of the rights for Soy-Yer Dough, the Bloomfield, Indiana-based producer of sustainable, non-allergenic modeling dough from inventors Sawyer and Samantha Sparks.

Soy-Yer Dough is a gluten- and wheat-free, non-toxic, fun-scented modeling playdough that is made in the USA and designed to allow all children, including those with allergies, to enjoy the same fun and creative activities. Soy-Yer Dough has been sold to all 50 states and many countries internationally. With hundreds of retailers, Soy-Yer Dough has been able to reach hundreds of thousands of customers.

Under the terms of the all-share agreement, SPGX has acquired complete ownership of the marketing and distribution rights, as well as all equipment and inventory previously controlled by Soy-Yer Dough. Going forward, the product line and rights thereto will subsequently be operated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of SPGX under the name YER Brands, Inc. Current management Sawyer Sparks will become CEO of YER Brands, while Samantha Sparks will continue to lead production activities.

"We've come a long way from our early days on ABC's Shark Tank, but it was important for us to find a partner who could help us reach a larger audience," said Sawyer Sparks, CEO of YER Brands. "We're excited to leverage the production and distribution expertise of SPGX so that many more children can enjoy this simple fun without any fears."

Stefan Muehlbauer, CEO of SPGX, commented: "Sawyer and Samantha have done an excellent job designing a fun, safe product and building it into a profitable business that fills a unique void. We plan to shift production of Soy-Yer Dough to the Rushville facility we recently secured on behalf of Cormo USA, which will benefit both businesses by reducing overhead and consolidating sourcing, production, and distribution. SPGX looks forward to incorporating this well-known and proven brand into our portfolio to the next stage of Soy-Yer Dough's growth as part of the SPGX family."

The acquisition is expected to be immediately accretive, and SPGX currently anticipates additional synergies between Soy-Yer Dough and its other portfolio companies, including Cormo USA, over the coming months. With the addition of Soy-Yer Dough, SPGX's portfolio of companies increases from three to four.

About Sustainable Projects Group Inc.

SPGX is positioned to become a world-leading project incubation and development company through value-based investments and collaborative partnerships with global leaders across the sustainable and social-responsibility sectors. Sustainable Projects Group has initiated its goals by pursuing investment and partnerships with some of the most diversified and integrated companies active in the market. Learn more at www.SPGroupe.com.

About YER Brands Inc.

The newly formed YER Brands Inc., a portfolio company of SPGX, will produce and market sustainable, gluten-free modeling dough known as Soy-Yer Dough in Central Indiana with a focus on expansion in the U.S. market. The company begins production in May 2020 in Rushville, IN, and expects to greatly expand capacity over the next year. Learn more about Soy-Yer Dough and its products at www.soy-yer.com.

CAUTIONARY NOTE REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains statements that plan for or anticipate the future, called "forward-looking statements." In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of those terms and other comparable terminology.

These forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements about: our market opportunity; revenue generation; our strategies; competition; expected activities and expenditures as we pursue our business plan; the adequacy of our available cash resources; our ability to acquire assets or projects on commercially viable terms; challenges to our title to our assets; operating or technical difficulties in connection with our development activities; currency fluctuations; and governmental regulations.

Many of these contingencies and uncertainties can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to our most recent annual report on Form 10-KSB and other filings made by us with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for more detailed discussions of the contingencies and uncertainties enumerated above and the factors underlying the forward-looking statements. These reports and filings may be inspected and copied at the Public Reference Room maintained by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 100 F Street, N.E., Washington, D.C. 20549. You can obtain information about the operation of the Public Reference Room by calling the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at 1-800-SEC-0330. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission also maintains an Internet site that contains reports, proxy and information statements, and other information regarding issuers that file electronically with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov.

We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

This press release is for informational purposes only and is not and should not be construed as an offer to solicit, buy, or sell any security.

Investor Relations:

Gateway Investor Relations

Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher

Phone: 949-574-3860

Email: ir@spgroupe.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sustainable-projects-group-acquires-sustainable-toy-brand-301058546.html

SOURCE Sustainable Projects Group Inc.