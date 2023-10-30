Sustainalytics improves Voltalia's extra-financial

performance rating for the fourth consecutive year

Voltalia (Euronext Paris, ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energy, has been awarded the 16th best rating out of the 705 companies in the sector evaluated globally by Sustainalytics.

With a score of 12.51, Voltalia continues to improve, achieving its best score in five years. Voltalia ranks 8th among 93 renewable energy players and 16th among 705 utilities. This ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) risk rating confirms the robustness of the programs, practices, and policies implemented by Voltalia. The Sustainalytics report notably emphasizes that the strategies adopted, take into account stakeholder expectations.

Voltalia continues its ESG commitments

A 'Mission-driven Company' since 2021

Endorsed by 99.98% of its shareholders during the General assembly on May 19th, 2021, Voltalia adopted the status of a 'Mission-driven Company' as per Article L. 210-10 of the Commercial Code, aligning its operations with its bylaws. By becoming the first company in its sector and the third company listed on the regulated market of Euronext to reach 'Mission-driven Company' status, Voltalia underscores its commitment to advancing global environmental causes and local development.

Environmental ambition set in 2022

Voltalia has set the objective of avoiding the emission of 4 million tons of CO 2 equivalent in 2027.

Next on the agenda: Q4 2023 Turnover, on January 31st, 2024 (after market close)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com) Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 2.7?GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 16.1 GW.



Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.



As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.



The Group has more than 1,700 employees and is present in 20 countries on 3 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.



Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the SBF 120, Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps. Voltalia

1 In the Sustainalytics index scoring, a decrease in score indicates improved performance

