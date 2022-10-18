|
18.10.2022 15:30:00
Sutherland Receives NCQA CVO Certification
The NCQA CVO certification Further Substantiates Sutherland as an Industry Leader for End-to-End Credentialing Services
ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutherland, an experience-led digital transformation company, announced that it has received certification from the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Credentials Verification Organizations (CVO), an independent, non-profit organization that works to improve healthcare quality through the administration of evidence-based standards, measures, programs, and accreditation.
The NCQA CVO certification focuses on keeping consumers protected while enhancing customer experience and holds a framework for organizations to achieve industry standards that accurately confirm practitioner credentials. The standards help credential verification organizations pinpoint areas to advance and align their services with those applicable by potential contracting organizations.
"We welcome this certification, as further validation of the quality and capabilities of our organization," said Matthew Collier, Chief Executive Officer at Sutherland Healthcare Solutions Inc., a Sutherland company. "Sutherland is an industry leader in our digital platforms, analytics, process automation and customized solutions and this is an additional level of validation that will serve to inspire trust from the markets we serve."
As an independent organization, the NCQA ensures no bias when granting an organization certification and is highly respected in the industry. To uphold its highly regarded reputation, it is required that the certification process of verifying providers' education, work history, licensing and any malpractice cases against them must be submitted completely without error.
A technology innovator in healthcare, Sutherland has integrated process transformation and workflow automation software to greatly improve credentialing efficiency and timeliness while ensuring zero errors with its Sutherland SmartCred platform. Sutherland SmartCred is a single common platform that can serve the credentialing needs of not just a single client but the entire industry, delivering a singular solution for the credentialing needs of all payers, systems and providers.
For more information, visit Sutherland Healthcare Solutions .About Sutherland
Sutherland is an experience-led digital transformation company. Our mission is to deliver exceptionally designed and engineered experiences for customers, providers and employees. For over 35 years, we have cared for our client's customers, delivering measurable results and accelerating growth. Our proprietary, AI-based products and platforms are built using robust IP and automation. We are a team of global professionals, operationally effective, culturally meshed, and committed to our clients and to one another. We call it One Sutherland.
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt werden am Mittwoch Verluste beobachtet. Der deutsche Leitindex notiert hingegen kaum verändert. An den Börsen in Fernost wurden zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Entwicklungen beobachtet. Die Erholungsrally an der Wall Street setzte sich im Dienstagshandel schwungvoll fort.