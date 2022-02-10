SUTTER HOME FAMILY VINEYARDS TAPS INTO TEA AND LEMONADE TRENDS WITH NEW WINE COCKTAILS

ST. HELENA, Calif., Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sutter Home Family Vineyards today announced the brand's expansion into the ready-to-drink category with Sweet Tea, Peach Tea and Lemonade Wine Cocktails. The three offerings bring trending tea and lemonade flavors to the wine category and tap into the $413 million wine-based cocktail market1. The 7.5 percent ABV lineup is now available nationwide in 187mL four-packs and 750mL bottles for $8 SRP and 1.5L bottles for $13 SRP.

"We're delighted to announce this fan-inspired addition to our family of wines," said Jennifer Hohman, director of marketing for Sutter Home. "Our tea and lemonade recipes made a big splash on social media, and we knew we were onto something. With that inspiration in mind, we crafted these deliciously sweet wines with real lemonade, tea and peach flavors to deliver on that need with our porch-perfect traditional wine packaging."

These new twists on America's favorite summertime libations are as flavorful as they are refreshing. Sutter Home Sweet Tea mixes sweet white wine with smooth, natural tea flavors in this southern-inspired beverage. With a hint of lemon, Sutter Home Sweet Tea is a bright accompaniment perfect for front-porch happy hours, barbeque pork sliders and homemade potato salad. Sutter Home Lemonade brings beautiful aromas of real lemon that lead into sweet wine and tart lemonade flavors that are sure to brighten up any day. Sunshine in a bottle, it's prime for poolside hangouts and cold summer salads. Sutter Home Peach Tea brims with flavors of juicy, fresh-picked peach that are balanced by natural black tea and sweet white wine. When paired with salty snacks and fresh fruit salad, Peach Tea professes pure nostalgia.

Sutter Home's move into ready-to-drink wine cocktails is backed by the numbers in addition to calls from consumers. Ready-to-drink tea is a $6.1 billion category and growing2, hard tea has generated $289 million in sales in the past year3, and sweet tea is the most popular flavor within all flavored teas4. Lemonade shares tea's steep trajectory; hard lemonade sales reached $1.1 billion this past year, growing 80 percent5. Lemonade is also the most popular ready-to-drink cocktail flavor5. Together, all three offerings are positioned to grow the category as Americans twist off the top and pour them over ice to embrace a taste of summer.

From the original White Zinfandel to the all-new wine cocktails family, Sutter Home has risen to meet consumer demand with delicious innovations for nearly 75 years. For more information on Sutter Home Wine Cocktails and what's next for the family-owned brand, visit www.SutterHome.com.

About Sutter Home

When the Trinchero family bought the Sutter Home Winery in 1948, they had vision, passion and a keen insight into consumer tastes. In the early 1970s, Sutter Home revolutionized the way Americans enjoyed wine when it created the first-ever White Zinfandel, introducing a new, sweeter style of wine—along with several other crowd-pleasing varietals—at an affordable price. By the 1980s and 1990s, Sutter Home became a household name as the second largest independent, family-owned winery in the United States. In 2005, the winery was the first to produce the groundbreaking single-serve, 187mL package in lightweight plastic bottles. Today, Sutter Home continues to reflect the evolution of its consumers, offering 24 different varietals in 750mL, 187mL and 1.5L bottles, plus 500mL Tetra Pak® packages. For more information visit www.SutterHome.com.

