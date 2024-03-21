Suurstoffi the first site in Switzerland to be recognised with the DGNB Platinum Certificate

The Swiss Sustainable Building Council awarded the Suurstoffi site of Zug Estates – as the first site in Switzerland – the DGNB Platinum Certificate for the planning and construction of sustainable districts.

The DGNB certification confirms that Zug Estates has delivered a prime example of sustainable site development with the Suurstoffi site in Rotkreuz. It meets the comprehensive quality requirements of the DGNB certification system that includes criteria such as energy efficiency, CO 2 emissions, ecological assessment, grey energy, flexibility of use and recyclability of the materials used. However, the Suurstoffi site plays a pioneering role not only in terms of the virtually carbon-free energy concept but also demonstrates its qualities from an economic, socio-cultural, functional and technical point of view.

DGNB is an internationally recognised quality seal that – in addition to BREEAM (UK) and LEED (USA) – is one of the three main evaluation systems in the world. With the certification, almost half of the Zug Estates portfolio has a sustainability certificate.

The other Zug Estates properties also have an above-average sustainability profile thanks to very low emission values, prime locations, a good social mix and high-quality exterior space designs. According to the latest sustainability report of the Zug Estates Group, greenhouse gas emissions for operation of the entire real estate portfolio are, at 1.1 kg pro m2 energy reference area (scope 1 and 2), at a very low level and well below the industry average.

The Swiss Sustainable Building Council was established in 2010 and is Switzerland’s representative in the World Green Building Council network, which comprises 70 country councils and over 28,000 member companies committed to sustainability. Projects totalling several billion Swiss francs accounting for over 5 million m2 are currently in the process of being or have been certified by the Swiss Sustainable Building Council. Worldwide there are over 10,000 large-scale projects including residential and office complexes, logistics and production facilities, shopping malls and hospitals, as well as city neighbourhoods, sites, buildings and standardised tenant fitouts. (https://www.sgni.ch)