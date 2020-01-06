Suzane Landry Appointed Vice-President, French-Language Content Development and Programming, Bell Media

MONTRÉAL, Jan. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Suzane Landry has been appointed Vice-President, French-Language Content Development and Programming for Bell Media, effective today.

The announcement was made by Karine Moses, President, Bell Media Québec, who earlier today was named Bell's Vice Chair, Québec, and now also leads the company's business, government and community investment initiatives across the province.

Reporting to Moses, Landry is responsible for the leadership, strategy, and execution of all programming planning, original production, and acquisitions for Bell Media's French-language non-sports content.

"Suzane brings a breadth of industry knowledge that will expand our leadership in French-language content production, while accelerating digital innovation and evolving our approach to strategic, multiplatform delivery,'' said Moses.

"I'm looking forward to working with a team known for its dedication to content creators and its commitment to investing in original French-language content," said Landry. "Together with this team of great talent and local producers, we will develop exceptional and compelling content for all platforms that stands out and, above all, engages Québecers."

A journalist by training, Landry started her career nearly 30 years ago as a reporter. She transitioned into production where she developed and produced content for various broadcasters. In addition to having extensive experience in content creation, brand management and production, Landry spent 13 years in programming, including the last six years, responsible for Québecor's portfolio of specialty entertainment channels.

About Bell Media Québec

Bell Media is a leading content creation company with premier assets in Québec in television, radio, digital media, out-of-home and more. Bell Media operates a number of French-language specialty and pay TV channels in Québec including Canal D, Canal Vie, Z, VRAK, Investigation, Super Écran, and Cinépop, and currently has four of the Top 5 most-watched shows on French Entertainment Specialty with key demos, including seven of the Top 10 original productions. Bell Media also operates RDS (Québec's #1 sports channel), CTV Montreal (the #1 English news outlet in Québec), and more than 40 websites and digital properties, including RDS Direct. Bell Media is Québec's leading radio broadcaster, with 25 stations in 14 communities, all part of the iHeartRadio Canada brand and streaming service. Bell Media owns Montréal-based Astral, an out-of-home advertising network of 50,000 faces in five provinces. Bell Media is part of BCE Inc. (TSX, NYSE: BCE), Canada's largest communications company. Learn more at BellMedia.ca.

