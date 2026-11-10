Suzuki Motor H1 Net Profit Drops, Operating Income Up; Cuts FY26 Pre-tax Profit View; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK, 7269.T) Tuesday reported lower net profit in the first half, while operating income increased from last year with higher net sales. Further, the Japanese automobile company trimmed fiscal 2026 outlook for pre-tax profit, but confirmed rest of view.

In Tokyo, the shares were losing around 3.61 percent, trading at 2,214.50 yen.

In the period, profit attributable to owners of parent was 209.421 billion yen, 4.3 percent lower than 218.846 billion yen a year ago. Earnings per share, however, grew to 131.48 yen from last year's 99.92 yen.

Operating income grew 5.5 percent to 291.585 billion yen from 276.479 billion yen in the prior year.

Revenue climbed 19.4 percent to 3.419 trillion yen from 2.864 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead for the 12-month period to March 31, profit before tax is now expected to be 690 billion yen, down from previous view of 720 billion yen reflecting valuation losses on financial assets and other factors.

Further, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 420 billion yen or 217.69 yen per basic share, 4.4 percent lower than the prior year; and operating income of 540 billion yen, down 13.3 percent year-over-year.

Revenues are still projected to be 6.900 trillion yen, up 9.6 percent year-over-year.

For the full year, the company still expects to pay a total dividend of 51 yen per share, including fourth quarter dividend of 26 yen per share, higher than last year's 46 yen and 24 yen per share, respectively.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.