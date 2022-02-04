Suzuki Q3 Results Down, Backs FY21 Profit View, Lifts Sales Forecast; Stock Down

(RTTNews) - Japanese automaker Suzuki Motor Corp. (SZKMF.PK, SZKMY.PK) reported Friday that its third-quarter profit and net sales decreased, mainly owing to increase in raw material prices and various expenses, in addition to production decrease.

Profit attributable to owners of parent decreased 40.2 percent from last year to 35.3 billion yen. Operating profit fell 25.6 percent to 47.6 billion yen, and ordinary profit decreased 29.3 percent to 55.7 billion yen.

Net sales edged down 0.5 percent to 900.7 billion yen, owing to production decrease due to parts shortage including semiconductors, despite unit price improvements and the depreciation of the Yen.

Automobile business net sales decreased 1.8 percent, while Motorcycle business net sales increased 14.9 percent.

Looking ahead for fiscal year 2021, the company continues to expect attributable profit of 150.0 billion yen, up 2.4 percent year-over-year, and operating profit of 170.0 billion yen, down 12.6 percent from last year.

Further, ordinary profit is now expected to be 230.0 billion yen, up 10 billion yen from the previous forecast. The profit would be down 7.4 percent from last year.

Net sales are now expected to be 3.40 trillion yen, up 200 billion yen from the previous forecast. The sales are expected to grow 0.7 percent from last year.

In Japan, Suzuki Motor shares were trading at 4,993 yen, down 1.01 percent.