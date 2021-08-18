SVA Architects Relocates San Diego Office to The Bungalows in Del Mar

SANTA ANA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SVA Architects has relocated its San Diego, CA operations to The Bungalows in Del Mar, CA. Located at 2010 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Suite 105, SVA's San Diego team is now based in the modern, recently renovated environment which offers ample space to manage current projects, accommodate the firm's existing team members, and recruit exceptional new talent. In the San Diego region, SVA Architects has developed an outstanding reputation in numerous development categories, including higher education and affordable, with an emphasis on community-enhancing, sustainable, and transit-oriented development.

Renovated in 2020, SVA's new office at The Bungalows features high ceilings, electric car charging, onsite food and coffee, surfboard & bike storage, and shower facilities. Its central location next to the Del Mar Racetrack is just minutes from the quaint Del Mar Village, the I-5 freeway, and numerous restaurants. A few blocks from the ocean, SVA's San Diego staff will also enjoy the cool ocean breezes through the operable windows and on abundant outdoor patio spaces.

Robert Simons, AIA, President of SVA Architects, states, "As a firm, we believe that culture and place are critical for design inspiration. The Bungalows in Del Mar offers a forward-thinking, creative atmosphere that will allow our staff to thrive and continue delivering extraordinary architecture to our diverse clients."

SVA Architects has produced numerous award-winning and impactful projects in the San Diego region, including Comm 22, San Diego State University's South Campus Plaza, Celadon at 9th and Broadway, and the San Ysidro Public Library. SVA's San Diego office is led by Lori A. Ichisaka, Senior Associate Partner. A force in the architecture field for more than 35 years, Ms. Ichisaka has led a variety of projects, from commercial office buildings to high-density multi-family. In 2018, she was named one of San Diego's Most Influential Women by The Daily Transcript, and as a finalist for San Diego Magazine's Celebrating Women Awards.

Founded in 2003, SVA Architects has become one of the Country's most innovative and respected design and planning organizations. The award-winning firm specializes in urban planning, architecture, and interior design of public, private, and mixed-use projects. Among the firm's portfolio are civic, educational, residential, commercial and mixed-use developments. SVA Architects values institutional and public environments as the foundation of a community and the backdrop against which we live, learn, work, worship, and play. The company is headquartered in Santa Ana with offices in Oakland, San Diego, and Honolulu. For more information, visit www.sva-architects.com.

