SVAMC Releases 2021 List of the World's Leading Technology Neutrals

PALO ALTO, Calif., Feb. 4, 2021 Law firms, corporations, and ADR institutions use the SVAMC's annual Tech List as a reliable roster of exceptional neutrals who "get" technology and the unique demands of the tech business world.

The individuals appointed to the peer-vetted list are exceptionally qualified arbitrators and mediators also known for their skill in crafting business-practical legal solutions in the technology sector. Based in key markets in the United States and around the globe, they have collectively handled thousands of successful cases.

All are members of a recognized U.S. or international arbitral or mediation institution panel with deep experience in disputes involving technology development and distribution, intellectual property, corporate, finance, trade regulation, aerospace, and other tech sector commercial matters.

"No matter which ADR institutions we use to administer our cases, our clients rely on SVAMC's well-vetted Tech List when selecting arbitrators and mediators. SVAMC is discerning in its selection. I trust that everyone included in the Tech List is a seasoned and tested industry leader in technology ADR matters. One of the primary benefits of ADR in the tech space is the ability to select decision-makers with specialized technical expertise. SVAMC allows clients to capitalize on the benefit," said Sarah Reynolds, an International Arbitration partner with Mayer Brown in Chicago and Palo Alto."

"SVAMC Tech List Appointees are leaders in responding to the increased need for understanding of and participation in remote proceedings caused by the COVID-19 pandemic." said Les Schiefelbein CEO of SVAMC. "Tech List Appointees participated in webinars to increase proficiency and comfort with remote proceedings, and participated in over 700 days of merits hearings conducted remotely in domestic and international cases, with participants in international matters logging-in from multiple locations across the globe."

The technology sector is not only the main driver of U.S. economic growth, but also makes up a significant portion of the global economy. As the need for ADR becomes more apparent in an ever-evolving technology-based society, selecting the right neutral becomes a paramount focus. Some of ADR's advantages over traditional litigation proceedings include efficiency, cost savings, privacy, enforcement of international judgments, and the ability to select the most qualified decision-maker rather than relying on courts and juries.

The appointees to the 2021 Tech List of leading neutrals are:

David Allgeyer (Minneapolis)

Philip N. Argy (Sydney)

William H. Baker (New York)

Raymond Bender (Washington, DC/ New York)

Gary L. Benton (SF/Silicon Valley)

Alexander Blumrosen (Paris)

Thomas J. Brewer (Seattle)

Paul Burns (Scottsdale)

Maria Chedid (SF/Silicon Valley)

Theodore K. Cheng (Princeton Junction)

Deborah Coleman (Cleveland)

Charles T. (Chris) Compton (SF/Silicon Valley)

Thomas Creel (New York)

Robert B. Davidson (New York)

Michael Diamant (Cleveland)

Daniel Ebenstein (New York)

Jonathan Fitch (Boston)

Angela Foster (North Brunswick/ New York)

Stephen P. Gilbert (New York)

Christopher S. Gibson (Boston)

George Graff (New York)

James Grossman (SF/Silicon Valley)

Thomas D. Halket (New York)

Duarte Henriques (Lisbon)

David Huebner (Los Angeles)

Sandra Jeskie (Philadelphia/San Diego)

Sherman Kahn (New York)

Laura A. Kaster (Princeton)

Grant L. Kim (SF/Silicon Valley)

Crenguta Leaua (Bucharest/ Paris)

Thomas Legler (Geneva)

Richard Levin (Dallas)

James Madison (SF/Silicon Valley)

Josh Martin (Wilmington)

Paul Eric Mason (Miami/ Rio de Janeiro)

Peter L. Michaelson (New York/Rumson NJ)

Robert B. Morrill (SF/Silicon Valley)

Susan H. Nycum (SF/Silicon Valley)

Philip D. O'Neill, Jr. (Boston/New York)

Merriann Panarella (Boston/New York)

Charles R. Ragan (SF/Silicon Valley)

Barbara A. Reeves (Los Angeles)

Harrie Samaras (Philadelphia)

David Sandborg (SF/Silicon Valley/Hong Kong)

Lester W. Schiefelbein (SF/Silicon Valley)

Neil Smith (SF/Silicon Valley)

Yaroslav Sochynsky (SF/Silicon Valley)

William A. Tanenbaum (New York)

Roderick M. Thompson (SF/Silicon Valley)

Vicki S. Veenker (SF/Silicon Valley)

Peter Vogel (Dallas)

Conna Weiner (Boston)

Richard Ziegler (New York)

For more information about the Tech List selection process, visit https://svamc.org/tech-list/.

About Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center:

SVAMC is a non-profit serving the global technology sector through educational programming and related activities. SVAMC works with leading technology companies, law firms, ADR institutions and universities in Silicon Valley and around the globe to promote effective and efficient resolution of technology-related business disputes. Visit http://www.svamc.org for additional information or contact us at info@svamc.org.

Media Contact

Annie Keating, Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center (SVAMC), +1 734-255-2519, annie@svamc.org

Twitter

SOURCE Silicon Valley Arbitration & Mediation Center