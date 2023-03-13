SVB Financial Board Appoints Restructuring Committee To Explore Strategic Alternatives

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) announced its Board has appointed a restructuring committee consisting of five independent directors to explore strategic alternatives for the holding company and its SVB Capital and SVB Securities businesses, and its other assets and investments. The committee will explore all alternatives for addressing the approximately $3 billion of funded debt held by the holding company, which is recourse only to SVB Financial Group and is not guaranteed by the subsidiaries.

SVB Capital funds are separate legal entities, distinct from Silicon Valley Bank. SVB Securities is a leading investment bank. Both of these businesses are separate divisions of SVB Financial Group and not part of Silicon Valley Bank.