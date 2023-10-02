|
02.10.2023 23:50:00
SVB Financial Group Completes Sale of Investment Banking Business to Management Team Group
SANTA CLARA, Calif., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Financial Group (Pink Sheets: SIVBQ) today announced that it has completed the sale of its investment banking business, SVB Securities LLC (now named Leerink Partners LLC), to the management team bidder group led by Jeff Leerink, Leerink Partners' Chief Executive Officer and Founder, and backed by funds managed by The Baupost Group L.L.C.
As previously announced, the management-led buyout was selected and approved as the successful bid for the investment banking business following a competitive bidding process conducted under procedures approved by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York.
Under the terms of the purchase agreement, the acquisition from SVB Financial Group included a combination of cash, repayment of an intercompany note, the assumption of certain liabilities (including significant deferred compensation obligations) and a 5% equity instrument in the buyer entity.
MoffettNathanson LLC, a sell-side research business owned by SVB Financial Group, was not included in the transaction and remains part of SVB Financial Group.
Court filings and other information related to the SVB Financial Group's Chapter 11 proceeding are available on a website administrated by the Company's claims agent, Kroll, at https://restructuring.ra.kroll.com/svbfg/; or by emailing SVBFGInfo@ra.kroll.com.
Advisors
Centerview Partners LLC is serving as financial advisor, Sullivan & Cromwell LLP is serving as legal counsel and Alvarez & Marsal is serving as the restructuring advisor to SVB Financial Group as debtor-in-possession.
About SVB Financial Group
SVB Financial Group (Pink Sheets: SIVBQ) is the holding company for various financial services companies, including SVB Capital.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/svb-financial-group-completes-sale-of-investment-banking-business-to-management-team-group-301945002.html
SOURCE SVB Financial Group
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SVB Financial Groupmehr Nachrichten
|
02.10.23
|Börse New York: So bewegt sich der S&P 500 nachmittags (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|Handel in New York: Das macht der S&P 500 aktuell (finanzen.at)
|
02.10.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 zum Start in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Angespannte Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Börse New York: S&P 500 fällt am Freitagnachmittag (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Zuversicht in New York: S&P 500 notiert am Mittag im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|Pluszeichen in New York: S&P 500 bewegt sich zum Start im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
29.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert SVB Financial Group-Aktie: So viel Verlust wäre bei einem frühen Investment in SVB Financial Group angefallen (finanzen.at)
Analysen zu SVB Financial Groupmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|SVB Financial Group
|0,09
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerAnleihen, Dollar, Zinsen und Inflation im Fokus: ATX vorbörslich in Rot -- DAX schwächer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen mit herben Abschlägen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt und der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften den Dienstagshandel im Minus beginnen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zum Wochenstart uneinheitlich. Die asiatischen Indizes weisen deutliche Abschläge aus.