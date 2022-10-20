|
20.10.2022 22:31:18
SVB Financial Group Q3 Profit Rises, Beats estimates
(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line totaled $429 million, or $7.21 per share. This compares with $365 million, or $6.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q3): $429 Mln. vs. $365 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.21 vs. $6.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.95
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu SVB Financial Group Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
21.10.22
|Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Plunging Today (MotleyFool)
|
21.10.22
|SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Q3 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
19.10.22
|Ausblick: SVB Financial Group gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
05.10.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SVB Financial Group verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
22.07.22
|Why Shares of SVB Financial Group Are Falling Today (MotleyFool)
|
22.07.22
|SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
06.07.22
|Erste Schätzungen: SVB Financial Group legt die Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
25.04.22