SVB Financial Group Q3 Profit Rises, Beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SVB Financial Group (SIVB) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $429 million, or $7.21 per share. This compares with $365 million, or $6.24 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $6.95 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

SVB Financial Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $429 Mln. vs. $365 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $7.21 vs. $6.24 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $6.95