SVXR Appoints Semiconductor Packaging Industry Veteran Scott Jewler as President and CEO

SAN JOSE, California, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SVXR, Inc., a pioneer in inspection and metrology technology, announced today that Scott Jewler has been appointed President and Chief Executive Officer effective August 8th, 2020. Jewler previously held the position of Chief Operating Officer and is a co-founder of SVXR.

Dr. David Adler, former CEO and co-founder of SVXR, who led the company since its inception in 2013, has retired after successfully achieving critical corporate milestones in technology development, productization, and customer adoption.

"I am excited to have Scott as the new President and CEO of SVXR," said Tim Stultz, Executive Chairman of SVXR. "Given his broad executive experience at multiple leading chip manufacturing and capital equipment companies and his multi-national career history, I believe this appointment will give SVXR further forward momentum as we continue to deliver value to shareholders and our customers."

Jewler said, "I am honored to be chosen as SVXR's CEO. It is a privilege to lead such a high performing team that is delivering highly differentiated solutions for advanced packaging inspection and metrology to meet the needs of the world's most demanding customers. I am excited about SVXR's future as we continue to leverage our unique imaging platform with enhanced processing, AI, and analytics to help our customers launch new products more rapidly with higher yields and enhanced process control."

Prior to joining SVXR in 2018, Jewler held various executive leadership positions with responsibility for corporate strategy, product line management, technology development, operations, and sales at semiconductor industry leaders including Amkor Technology, STATS ChiPAC (now JCET), Powertech Technology, Ultratech (now Veeco) and Globalfoundries. Jewler also has extensive experience in managing operations in Asia.

About SVXR

Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Jose, California, SVXR is a pioneer in the development and deployment of fully automatic fast inline X-ray process control solutions utilizing the latest Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML) methodologies. Our innovation – High-Resolution Automatic X-ray Inspection (HR-AXI), delivers front-end wafer fab-like process control techniques to the advanced packaging industry. SVXR's customer support network includes Taiwan, Korea, Japan, and the United States. With abundant technical expertise and a team of semiconductor industry professionals, we help clients achieve their most stringent manufacturing objectives. For more information about SVXR, please visit www.svxr.com.

