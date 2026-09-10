Swarmer Aktie

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WKN DE: A425M9 / ISIN: US86989Y1091

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10.09.2026 13:22:23

Swarmer To Buy Ukraine's Ratel Robotics In $224 Mln Deal

(RTTNews) - U.S. drone autonomy platform company Swarmer, Inc. (SWMR), announced on Thursday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Ratel Robotics, a Ukrainian manufacturer of unmanned ground vehicles, in a transaction worth up to $224 million in cash and stock, if earnout milestones are met.

Ratel Robotics has secured contracts totaling $86 million this year and is in talks with NATO nations under the Build With Ukraine initiative. Its portfolio includes modular unmanned ground vehicles used for battlefield logistics, casualty evacuations, reconnaissance, drone launching and demining, as well as two aerial vehicle variants and support systems.

Ratel's products account for about 37% of the $246.85 million spent by Ukraine's Ministry of Defense Procurement Agency on UGV contracts between January 1 and April 18, 2026.

Closing of the deal remains subject to customary conditions and required approvals.

In pre-market activity on the Nasdaq, shares of Swarmer were up 2.76 percent trading at $36.30, after closing Wednesday's regular session 10.91 percent higher.

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