Sweet Earth® Foods Announces Two New Plant-Based Entrée Bowls

Sweet Earth® Debuts Korean BBQ-Style Chik'n and Cacio e Pepe Entrée Bowls as flavorful on-the-go options for the summer

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, award-winning plant-based innovator Sweet Earth Foods is announcing the debut of two new frozen entrée bowls, Korean BBQ-Style Chik'n and Cacio e Pepe, available in the freezer aisle at select retailers starting in June.

Both bowls are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and made with wholesome, veggie-forward ingredients; each serving includes between 15 – 16 grams of protein and 5 – 7 grams of fiber. More details include:

Sweet Earth ® Korean BBQ-Style Chik'n Entrée Bowl : Inspired by the growing popularity of Korean flavors, this savory dish combines plant-based ingredients like sweet and spicy Korean BBQ-style Chik'n with veggies including edamame, carrots, snap peas and sesame seeds over a cauliflower and brown rice blend.

: Inspired by the growing popularity of Korean flavors, this savory dish combines plant-based ingredients like sweet and spicy Korean BBQ-style Chik'n with veggies including edamame, carrots, snap peas and sesame seeds over a cauliflower and brown rice blend. Sweet Earth® Cacio e Pepe Entrée Bowl: Inspired by the popular pasta dish originating from Rome , this gluten-free bowl features an indulgently creamy and flavorful vegan parmesan-style cheese and black pepper sauce made from cashews over chickpea pasta with added veggies.

With 75% of people planning to buy more frozen food as eating at home remains the norm, Sweet Earth is creating convenient, plant-based options with global flavors consumers desire. In fact, studies show consumption of Cacio e Pepe has grown by over 35%, while Korean BBQ is one of the top Korean dishes consumed in the US.*

"At Sweet Earth, we're always looking to offer plant-based versions of the unique flavors and dishes consumers love," said Jennifer Barnes, vice president and general manager of Sweet Earth Foods. "As schedules pick back up, we want to ensure we're offering mindfully made and delicious veg-forward options that people can rely on to satisfy their taste buds and fuel their busy lifestyles."

Both entrée bowls are available at select Target locations nationwide and have a suggested retail price of $4.99. Additionally, the Sweet Earth®Korean BBQ-Style Chik'n entrée bowl will be available at select Meijer, HEB, and Giant Food stores nationwide starting this month with increased availability in the coming weeks. To find Sweet Earth products at a store near you, visit https://www.goodnes.com/sweet-earth/where-to-buy/

About Sweet Earth Foods

Sweet Earth Foods is an award-winning, innovative vegetarian and vegan food company that offers over 30 culinary-driven products. Founded in California, the company has won over plant-based flavor-seekers and those looking to reduce meat intake with its diverse portfolio of delicious, nutritious takes on timelessly appealing foods—from plant-based Chik'n and deli meats, to bowls and pizzas, to breakfast items and snacks. The Sweet Earth® brand encourages consumers to Never Stop Tasting, setting the expectation that compromising on flavor isn't an option with vegetarian and vegan food. Every product has been carefully crafted by the Sweet Earth culinary innovation team, using diverse ingredients and showcasing bold flavors from across the globe. For more information, please visit www.SweetEarthFoods.com and connect with us on Instagram at @sweetearthfoods.

*Source: Datassentials June 2021.

