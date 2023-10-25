sweetFrog Rings in Sweater Weather Season with New Chocolate Hazelnut Flavor

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 'Tis the season for desserts! sweetFrog (www.sweetFrog.com), the premium frozen yogurt brand, is introducing a new featured flavor to sweeten up the approaching holiday season.

Chocolate Hazelnut is a blend of rich chocolate and nutty hazelnut that delivers a cozy bite with every spoonful. This velvety flavor pairs perfectly with waffle cone pieces, fresh strawberries, and a drizzle of chocolate hazelnut sauce for a decadent treat.

"Chocolate and hazelnut are two classic flavors that we reimagined into a frozen treat that captures the indulgent essence of this time of year," said Heather Marini, senior national marketing manager for Kahala Brands®, parent company of sweetFrog. "Guests of all ages will delight in this festive flavor!"

Chocolate Hazelnut will be available at participating U.S. sweetFrog stores for a limited time until January 2, 2024.

About sweetFrog®

sweetFrog, one of the country's top frozen yogurt concepts, prides itself on providing a family-friendly environment where customers can enjoy premium frozen yogurt, ice cream, gelato and sorbets with the toppings of their choice. There are more than 250 sweetFrog locations in over 25 states and the Dominican Republic. In 2018, sweetFrog was acquired by MTY Franchising USA, Inc., a member of one of the fastest growing franchising conglomerates in the world. Between it and its subsidiaries, it has a portfolio of nearly 30 fast-casual and quick-service restaurant brands with approximately 3,000 locations in 35 countries.

For more information about sweetFrog, please visit www.sweetFrog.com.

