Swell of Colds, Flus, and Covid is at Least Helping OTC Drug Sales

For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.A combination of flu, Covid, and respiratory viruses has created a miserable winter sickness cocktail with which the whole world can ring in the new year.That's good news for drug companies slinging over-the-counter cold medicine, but bad news for local pharmacy shelves increasingly barren of Theraflu, NyQuil, and Tylenol. The disappointment of flu sufferers unable to score meds is unlikely to be ameliorated by medical experts' recent declaration that most decongestant remedies are totally useless.Continue reading