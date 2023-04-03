Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 14:00:00

Swervnation Announces New Release "First to Swerv" by Dreadrock, Out Now

CHICAGO, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Swervnation is delighted to announce the release of Dreadrock's newest single, "First to Swerv," available today, On all major streaming platforms. This powerful single reflects on the experiences of growing up in Chicago and the role of faith in navigating life's challenges. Be sure to check it out and give it a listen!

Swervnation Announces New Release

Chicago-based musician, Dreadrock, released his latest single, "First to Swerv," worldwide. This deeply emotional and raw song explores the significance of the holy scripture in our lives, a reflection of Dreadrock's masterful artistry.

Swervnation, an entertainment company based in Chicago that is dedicated to promoting local talent and introducing their music to an international audience, will make the new single available at all stores globally. For fans of Dreadrock's previous releases, "First to Swerv" will feature his distinctive mix of hip-hop, rap, and Rap. This single is sure to be a compelling addition to Dreadrock's collection and a must-listen for those who appreciate conscious and provocative music.

Social Media and Websites

Dreadrock's Social media Links
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/dreadrock700/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Dreadrocksge
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dreadrocksge_/
Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCvFkUkAHYrTVLlaQICg8KsQ
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/dreadrock-the-rap-artist-0b3a16177/

Websites:
Swervnation: https://swervnation.com/
Dreadrock: https://dreadrock.swervnation.com/ 
Shop: https://shop.swervnation.com/

Songwhip : https://songwhip.com/dreadrock 
LinkTree : https://linktr.ee/dreadrock

 

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swervnation-announces-new-release-first-to-swerv-by-dreadrock-out-now-301787689.html

SOURCE Swervnation

