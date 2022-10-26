'SWESD 2022,' The Joint World Conference on Social Work, Education and Social Development to be held in Seoul for four days starting 26th Oct.

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "SWESD 2022," The Joint World Conference on Social Work, Education and Social Development will be held for four days starting from October 26.

This is the world's biggest event about social welfare, organized by the International Council on Social Welfare (ICSW) and the International Association of Schools of Social Work (IASSW), and managed by the Korea National Council on Social Welfare, Seoul Welfare Foundation, Korean Journal of Social Welfare Education, and the Korea Association of Social Workers.

The event will be held under the theme "Redefining Social Policy and Social Work Practice in A Post-Pandemic Society: Social Welfare Programs and Social tWork Education at A Crossroads."

Experts and employees from more than 50 countries around the world working in the field of social welfare will discuss pending issues related to international social development and seek ways to develop them.

Korea held this conference in Seoul in 2016 as well. This year, the event will be held virtually to prevent the spread of COVID-19, and to encourage more international participation.

The opening ceremony, plenary, special session, and welcome remarks will be held on the first day of the event at the Seoul Garden Hotel, Online concurrent sessions in several themes and workshops will be held on the second and third day at the main conference room of the Korea Human Resource Development Institute for Health & Welfare.

The first day of the event will be live streamed on Korea Human Resource Development Institute for Health & Welfare's YouTube channel (Bit.ly/withmomsmind), and the second and third days of the event will be available through the event's official website (http://www.swesd2022.com).

Seo Sang-mok, chairman of the International Council on Social Welfare, said, "It is the first international academic conference in the field of social welfare since the COVID-19 pandemic, and it is a meaningful place for social welfare experts from all over the world to put their heads together on social development in the new post-COVID-19 era."

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swesd-2022-the-joint-world-conference-on-social-work-education-and-social-development-to-be-held-in-seoul-for-four-days-starting-26th-oct-301659514.html

SOURCE Korea National Council on Social Welfare