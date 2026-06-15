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15.06.2026 08:56:30
SWI Group Announces Acquisition Of Significant Shareholding In Genesis Digital Assets
(RTTNews) - SWI Group (SWICH.AS) announced the acquisition of a significant shareholding in Genesis Digital Assets for an aggregate consideration of $500 million. GDA holds 1.3 GW of energized and approved grid connections. The platform comprises 15 facilities, including multiple hyperscaler-grade sites in Texas.
Upon completion, the Group will hold approximately 77.2% by value of the $1.124 billion USD liquidation preference attaching to GDA's preferred share classes, and approximately 38.3% of the total shareholding. The acquisition gives SWI Group a combined transatlantic footprint of 3.6 GW of AI-ready digital infrastructure capacity.
At last close, SWI shares were trading at 6.00 euros, up 5.26%.
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