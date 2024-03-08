|
08.03.2024 20:00:00
Swift language achieves data-race safety
Apple has released Swift 5.10, an update to the company’s open-source programming language that reaches a major milestone: providing safety against data races via full data isolation in the concurrency model. The improvement prepares the way for the planned Swift 6 release.Binaries for Swift 5.10, introduced March 5, can be found at swift.org for Windows, macOS, and Linux.In explaining the milestone, Apple Swift engineer Holly Borla said an increasingly important source of undefined behavior is concurrent code that inadvertently accesses memory from one thread at the same time that another thread is writing to the same memory. This unsafety is called a data race, which makes concurrent programs exceptionally difficult to write, Borla noted. Swift 5.10 finally accomplishes full data isolation for concurrency after years of active development. The concurrency model was introduced in Swift 5.5 in September 2021.To read this article in full, please click hereWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei The Standard HK
