Swift Navigation Adds Unicore to Partner Program Enabling Broader Use of Precise Positioning Technologies

Swift’s Skylark™ Precise Positioning Service is now compatible with Unicore’s flagship quad and triple band high-performance GNSS modules

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swift Navigation , a market leader in precise positioning technology for automotive, Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile applications, today announced the addition of Unicore Communications, a leader in GNSS integrated circuit design, to its newly announced Partner Program. This partnership further advances Swift’s goal to unlock the next generation of mass market location-based solutions across verticals.



Many industries require high precision mapping, tracking, and navigation to enable autonomous vehicles and unlock applications that improve safety and efficiency for businesses and consumers. Ideally suited to meet their needs is Swift’s Skylark TM Precise Positioning Service , a hardware agnostic cloud-based GNSS corrections service that offers centimeter accurate positioning, fast convergence, and uniform performance.

However, these industries are also renowned for long design cycles that make integrating novel technologies particularly challenging. To meet this challenge, Swift has partnered with industry leaders to create an ecosystem of interoperable components, allowing customers to choose from a wide range of rigorously tested Skylark-compatible chipsets and modules, and even out-of-the box devices and applications. This approach streamlines design, reduces costs, and accelerates time-to-market.

The first Unicore modules to interoperate with Skylark include the triple band UM960 and quad band UM980 series. These competitively priced and widely popular modules, provided in industry standard footprints, now support Skylark streams down to centimeter-level accuracy across multiple constellations including GPS, Beidou, and Galileo.

Packed with anti-interference features and advanced sensors – with the flagship UM982 even sporting a dual antenna design to measure heading – Unicore’s modules can operate in complex electromagnetic environments and are available in various different footprints. Now capable of benefiting from Skylark’s precise positioning, this proven GNSS platform is perfectly suited for a wide variety of applications, including intelligent and autonomous driving, robotics, precision agriculture, GIS surveying and mapping, drones, machine control, and more.

"We are thrilled to welcome Unicore into our newly launched partner program,” said Timothy Harris, Chief Executive Officer of Swift Navigation. "We continue to see strong demand for Unicore components among our customers. Unicore is strategically positioned to meet and exceed the hardware requirements of entire industries that are powering their solutions with our Skylark Precise Positioning Service.”

"With so many different high precision use cases, we are happy to join the Swift Partner Program,” added Dr. Henry Huang, Chief Executive Officer of Unicore, "This Program provides Swift customers a proven solution and expands the opportunity for customers to use Unicore products in various high precision use cases.”

ABOUT SWIFT NAVIGATION

Swift Navigation is changing the way we understand and navigate the planet. Swift’s precise positioning solutions enable centimeter-level mapping, tracking, and navigation to unlock vehicle autonomy, industrial automation, and digital innovation across industries globally. Some of the largest companies in the world are leveraging Swift’s technology to enable safer driving, deliver autonomous vehicles and equipment, optimize logistics, and unleash next-generation mobile applications for navigation, worker safety, and augmented reality, among others. Learn more about how Swift is building a safer and more connected future at www.swiftnav.com

ABOUT UNICORE COMMUNICATIONS

Unicore Communications Inc. is a high-tech company engaged in highly sophisticated GNSS IC design, high-performance satellite positioning and multi-sensor fusion algorithm development. Unicore provides advanced time-space transmission products and services including one-stop GNSS core products. The accuracy of Unicore GNSS receivers ranges all the way from meter level to sub-meter and centimeter level, down to millimeter level. The high performance, low cost, low power consumption, and high quality of the products meet the requirements of different markets such as intelligent driving, UAVs, robotics, etc. Learn more at en.unicore.com

