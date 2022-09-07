Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
07.09.2022 09:44:00

Swimwear Manufacturing For Start-up Swimwear Brands

Announcing: Warehousing & Shipping Assistance

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Swimwear Production is announcing their one stop shop program for new Swimwear brands looking for swimwear manufacturing for their swimwear line. LA Swimwear Production is now not only offering sewing but warehousing, shipping and logistic assisting for those looking to launch a swimwear line that they will sell via e-commerce.

LA Swimwear Production offers; illustration assistance, techpacks, fabric sourcing assistance, sampling and mass production assistance and now warehousing and shipping. Brands can link their stores to LA Swimwear Productions warehouse and LA Swimwear Production can warehouse and ship their goods to their customers.

For more information please contact sales@laswimwearproduction.com

Visit www.laswimwearproduction.com for more information.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swimwear-manufacturing-for-start-up-swimwear-brands-301618996.html

SOURCE LA Swimwear Production

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach EZB-Leitzinsentscheid: ATX fester -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag freundlich, während der deutsche Leitindex seine anfänglichen Gewinne abgeben musste und sich nun im Minus bewegt. In Fernost schlossen die wichtigsten Indizes am Donnerstag uneinheitlich.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen