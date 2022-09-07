|
Swimwear Manufacturing For Start-up Swimwear Brands
Announcing: Warehousing & Shipping Assistance
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LA Swimwear Production is announcing their one stop shop program for new Swimwear brands looking for swimwear manufacturing for their swimwear line. LA Swimwear Production is now not only offering sewing but warehousing, shipping and logistic assisting for those looking to launch a swimwear line that they will sell via e-commerce.
LA Swimwear Production offers; illustration assistance, techpacks, fabric sourcing assistance, sampling and mass production assistance and now warehousing and shipping. Brands can link their stores to LA Swimwear Productions warehouse and LA Swimwear Production can warehouse and ship their goods to their customers.
For more information please contact sales@laswimwearproduction.com
Visit www.laswimwearproduction.com for more information.
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/swimwear-manufacturing-for-start-up-swimwear-brands-301618996.html
SOURCE LA Swimwear Production
